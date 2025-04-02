Give Now
Bayfront parking fees increased for some meters, stations

By City News Service
Published April 2, 2025 at 4:16 PM PDT
Two people walk along Mission Bay during a break in the rain on Feb. 1, 2024, in San Diego.
Gregory Bull
/
AP
Two people walk along Mission Bay during a break in the rain on Feb. 1, 2024, in San Diego.

Increased parking fees took effect Wednesday at some meters and pay stations at San Diego Bay, although numerous free parking areas are still available, according to the Port of San Diego.

Officials said the changes "are an effort by the port to continue to boost parking space turnover, ensuring more visitors and residents can prosper from and enjoy the unique opportunities on the dynamic San Diego Bay waterfront."

All parking rate adjustments range between $1 and $2.50 per hour, which is allowed by current San Diego Unified Port District Code.

The following parking rates are changing:

— Spanish Landing Park rates at pay stations and via payment apps, which cover 219 spaces, increased from $1 to $2 per hour Wednesday, and will increase to $2.50 per hour on July 1. Enforcement will continue seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. with a four-hour maximum daily time limit.

— Embarcadero Marina Parks North and South rates increased from $1.75 to $2.50 per hour Wednesday. Enforcement will continue seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The parks are open daily from 6 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., with a 3-hour time limit during enforcement hours. Early morning hours before 10 a.m. and after 8 p.m. will remain free.

— Shelter Island rates for the port's 283 parking meters on Shelter Island increased from $1.25 to $2.25 per hour Wednesday, and will increase to $2.50 per hour on July 1. Enforcement will continue seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Some increases began Wednesday, while others will kick in on July 1.

Port officials said they understand a rate increase, "no matter how small, may contribute to financial strain for residents and visitors."

"However, the port has not increased parking rates since 2017, and the current maximum rate of $2.50 remains one of the lowest hourly parking rates among large cities in California," they added. "Additionally, these adjustments provide consistency with city-metered parking nearby and help reduce confusion for the public."

There is a three-hour time limit at the meters and pay stations, and via payment apps. Over 1,200 parking spaces will remain free of charge on Shelter Island, including at Shoreline Park.

Port officials said that parking meter, pay stations and app-based rates along the North Embarcadero will remain at $2.50 per hour, including areas from the Crescent — across from Solar Turbines and just northwest of Grape Street — along the Embarcadero waterfront, and parking spots around and behind Ruocco Park, in Tuna Harbor Park and along Harbor Drive.

Meters, pay stations and payment via apps will continue to be enforced seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to the port. The Crescent area has a four-hour time limit, while all other areas have a three- hour time limit during enforcement hours.

Because parking along San Diego Bay is in high demand, especially during the summer months, port officials said visitors should look for lots with time limits longer than three or four hours.

According to agency officials, the Port of San Diego "has a responsibility under the Port Act and the Coastal Act to provide and protect public access to the waterfront, and parking is part of that access."

The port is an independent public agency and doesn't collect taxes. Parking revenue, rent from bayfront businesses and other sources help pay for services including maintenance of over 20 parks, the Harbor Police, environmental protection and conservation, art, public amenities access, businesses and attractions, and restaurants and shops around the San Diego Bay.

The Port of San Diego manages 9,400 parking spaces, with 2,900 spaces being free of charge, including at many of the agency's parks, officials said.

