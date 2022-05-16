San Diego County's COVID hospitalizations holding steady

The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in San Diego County has dropped by five to 111, according to the latest state data.

Of those patients hospitalized as of Sunday, 20 were being treated in intensive care, the same number as on Saturday. The number of available hospital beds was 247.

The number of positive COVID-19 tests reported in the past week increased by 800, the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported Thursday.

A total of 4,996 cases were reported during the past week compared to 4,110 cases identified the previous week.

The HHSA reported 907 new COVID-19 infections and 14 deaths on Thursday, raising the county's cumulative totals to 768,368 infections and 5,271 deaths.

More than 2.95 million or 93.8% of San Diegans age 5 and older are at least partially vaccinated, while more than 2.61 million or 83.1% are fully vaccinated. A total of 1,316,265 or 58.3% of 2,256,074 eligible San Diegans have received a booster shot.

The county only reports COVID-19 data on Mondays and Thursdays.