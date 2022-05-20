Quiz: Where do local candidates stand on issues that matter to you?

The June 7 primary is right around the corner. Do you know who you're voting for?

If not, scroll down to play an interactive quiz that will help you find out where local candidates stand on issues that matter to you. Answer five multiple choice questions covering topics from funding law enforcement to mask mandates.

Once you've completed the quiz, you can explore which candidates answered similarly to you. KPBS also asked candidates additional questions specific to the position they're running for; you can read these at the end.

Candidates answered with a YES, NO, OTHER, or CHOOSE NOT TO ANSWER, as well as a short explanation for each answer.

The following races are included in this quiz: San Diego City Council, Chula Vista Mayor, Chula Vista City Attorney, Chula Vista City Council, San Diego County Sheriff and San Diego County Board of Supervisors.

Editor's Note: Some candidates did not respond to KPBS' questions.