Report: San Diego home prices may be scaring off investors

By Maureen Cavanaugh / KPBS Midday Edition Co-Host,  Andrew Bracken / Producer, KPBS Midday Edition
Published May 24, 2022 at 2:37 PM PDT
San Diego For Sale House Point Loma May 24 2022 1.jpg
Andrew Bracken KPBS
A single-family home is for sale in San Diego on May 24, 2022.

Single-family home prices in San Diego may be so high, that it may not be worthwhile for investors to buy and rent those homes, according to a new report.

"The median for a resale single-family house is now $950,000. So it is approaching that 1 million mark. So we've hit a real record in the past few months," said Phillip Molnar, senior business reporter for the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Molnar joined Midday Edition Tuesday to talk about what the report found, as well as some recent trends in the home buying market.

"One thing that buyers need to keep in mind is you might be facing several offers, for whatever home you're trying to buy, but it's not as bad as last year at this time. So you might be competing against three other offers as opposed to 15. So that's the situation right now on the ground," he said.

LocalHousing
Maureen Cavanaugh
Maureen Cavanaugh has been a familiar voice for KPBS listeners for more than 15 years, serving in a variety of capacities including announcer, host, and producer. As host of KPBS Midday Edition, Maureen has interviewed a wide range of notables, such as comedienne Sandra Bernhardt, actor John Lequizamo, author Chuck Palahniuk, composer Marvin Hamlisch, artist Robert Irwin, and designer Zandra Rhodes. But of all the interviews Maureen has conducted, her most special was with His Holiness, the Dalai Lama. Before joining KPBS in 1997, she worked as a news anchor for KSDO and KOGO News Radio in San Diego. While working for commercial radio stations in San Diego and in Salt Lake City, Utah, Maureen reported on both hard news and lifestyle features. Maureen has received three "Golden Mike" awards from the Radio and TV News Association of Southern California for economic reporting and breaking news. She has also received a "Best of Show" and “Best Radio Newscast” awards from the San Diego Press Club and the "Flo" Award from Public Radio Program Directors Association for Best Public Radio Announcer in a large market. Maureen is a native of Queens, New York, but after more than 20 years in San Diego she feels she qualifies as a real Southern Californian.
Andrew Bracken
Andrew Bracken is a producer for KPBS Midday Edition. He is also the producer and host for the KPBS podcast series "My First Day" and "San Diego Conversations," a collaboration with KPBS and the National Conflict Resolution Center.
