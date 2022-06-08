McCann advances to runoff in Chula Vista mayoral race

Chula Vista City Councilman John McCann will compete in the November runoff election in the race to become the city's mayor, likely squaring off against former congressional candidate Ammar Campa-Najjar.

McCann, a Republican running in the nonpartisan race, led the field of six candidates in the race for mayor to advance to the runoff. Campa-Najjar, a Democrat, was in second place, although with ballots still being tallied Wednesday morning, held only a roughly 400-vote lead over fellow candidate Jill Galvez.

It was unclear how many votes still need to be tallied in the race.

In an interview with 10News, McCann said that despite knowing the race "was (going) to be a grind, seeing the validation is very encouraging."

Campa-Najjar could not be reached for comment.

The candidates are looking to succeed termed-out Mayor Mary Casillas Salas.

McCann is a city councilman for Chula Vista and deputy mayor. He was endorsed by the city's Police Officers Association. His focus is on increasing public safety in the city and making it an attractive environment for business.

Campa-Najjar served in various roles within President Barack Obama's administration, including a public relations position in the Employment & Training Administration. He unsuccessfully ran for Congress in East County, once in 2018 against Rep. Duncan Hunter and again in 2020 against current Rep. Darrell Issa.

He was endorsed by Chula Vista Firefighters and several local unions. His priorities include the Bayfront development in west Chula Vista and bringing a four-year university to east Chula Vista.

Galvez also serves as a city councilwoman representing northwest Chula Vista and served as deputy mayor in 2020. She serves on the Board of Directors for MTS and the Metropolitan Wastewater Joint Powers Authority. Her priorities include increased public safety, speeding up progress on city issues and ending the toll on State Route 125. She was endorsed by the San Diego Union- Tribune's editorial board.