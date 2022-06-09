San Diegan Phil Mickelson among 17 golfers suspended by PGA Tour for playing in LIV event

The PGA Tour has suspended 17 golfers as punishment for competing in the inaugural LIV Golf event later this month. The PGA Tour announced the announcement by sending a memo to the players on Thursday.

Eight of the players resigned their membership from the PGA Tour before entering the LIV Golf event at the Centurion Club outside London that starts Thursday. As part of the punishment, the PGA Tour informed the players they are not eligible to compete in tour events or the Presidents Cup.

The PGA Tour has events in Southern California, including the Genesis Invitational at Riviera County Club in Pacific Palisades. The American Express event is at Pete Dye Stadium Course in La Quinta and the Farmers Insurance Open is at Torrey Pines course in San Diego.

Six-time PGA major champion and San Diegan Phil Mickelson is one of the 17 golfers who have been suspended.

"These players have made their choice for their own financial-based reasons," PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan wrote in the memo. "But they can't demand the same PGA Tour membership benefits, considerations, opportunities and platform as you. That expectation disrespects you, our fans and our partners. You have made a different choice, which is to abide by the Tournament Regulations you agreed to when you accomplished the dream of earning a PGA TOUR card and -- more importantly -- to compete as part of the preeminent organization in the world of professional golf."

The players who are suspended are ineligible to participate on the PGA Tour or any other tours it sanctions, including the Korn Ferry Tour, PGA Tour Champions, PGA Tour Canada and PGA Tour Latinoamerica.

The golfers who have been suspended include Kavin Na, who attended Diamond Bar High School before turning pro, two-time major winner Dustin Johnson, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Sergio Garcia.

