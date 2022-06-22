Average San Diego County gas price drops for seventh consecutive day

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County decreased Wednesday for the seventh consecutive day, dropping 1.2 cents to $6.312.

The average price has dropped 6.1 cents over the past seven days, including 1.6 cents Tuesday, its largest daily decrease since April 13, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. The streak of decreases follows a run of 19 increases in 20 days totaling 35.5 cents.

The average price is 28.6 cents more than one month ago and $2.081 higher than one year ago.

The national average price dropped for the eighth consecutive day following an 18-day streak of increases, decreasing 1.3 cents to $4.955. It has dropped 6.1 cents over the past eight days, including 1.3 cents Tuesday.

The average price rose 41.5 cents during the 18-day streak of increases. It is 5.9 cents less than one week ago but 36.2 cents more than one month ago and $1.886 higher than one year ago.