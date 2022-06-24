Live blog: California, Washington and Oregon governors vow to protect reproductive rights

Editor's Note: This is a developing story. Live updates are added as they become available.

12:01 p.m., Friday, June 24, 2022

California, Washington and Oregon governors vow to protect reproductive rights

The Democratic governors of California, Washington and Oregon on Friday vowed to protect reproductive rights and help women who travel to the West Coast seeking abortions following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“California, Oregon and Washington are building the West Coast offense to protect patients’ access to reproductive care,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a video statement announcing the states’ plans along with Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.

The three states issued a joint “multi-state commitment” saying they will work together to defend patients and medical professionals providing reproductive health care.

They also pledged to “protect against judicial and local law enforcement cooperation with out of-state investigations, inquiries, and arrests” regarding abortions performed in their states.

The liberal West Coast states anticipate an influx of people seeking abortions, especially as neighboring conservative states move to outlaw or greatly restrict the procedure. — Associated Press

11:43 a.m., Friday, June 24, 2022

Trump takes credit for Supreme Court decision

Former President Donald Trump is taking credit for the Supreme Court’s decision that overturned a landmark case making abortion legal throughout the United States nearly 50 years ago.

In a statement, Trump called the ruling “the biggest WIN for LIFE in a generation.”

He says the rulings and others “were only made possible because I delivered everything as promised, including nominating and getting three highly respected and strong Constitutionalists confirmed to the United States Supreme Court. It was my great honor to do so!”

The Supreme Court on Friday issued the stunning decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which guaranteed a woman’s constitutional right to abortion. Three of the justices voting in favor were Trump appointees: Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett. — Associated Press

10:42 a.m., Friday, June 24, 2022

Biden urge 'peaceful' protest in wake of Supreme Court decision

President Joe Biden says people should be peaceful when protesting the Supreme Court opinion Friday that would allow states to ban abortion.

Biden says he knows many Americans are “frustrated and disillusioned” by the court decision. But he says that objections to the ruling should remain peaceful.

Biden said: “Violence is never acceptable. Threats and intimidation are not speech. We must stand against violence in any form, regardless of your rationale.”

Earlier this month, after a draft of the court opinion was leaked, a man carrying a gun, a knife and zip ties was arrested near Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s house in Maryland after threatening to kill the justice. — Associated Press

10:39 a.m., Friday, June 24, 2022

Biden says Supreme Court on 'dangerous path'

President Joe Biden is warning that Supreme Court opinion that overturns access to abortion could undermine contraception and gay marriage rights.

The president objects to a concurring opinion written by Justice Clarence Thomas, who explicitly called on his colleagues to put the Supreme Court’s same-sex marriage, gay sex and even contraception cases on the table.

Biden says, “This is an extreme and dangerous path the court is now taking us on.”

Thomas was part of the majority overturning Roe v Wade.

Biden says, “My administration will remain vigilant as the implications of this decision play out. I’ve warned about how this decision risks the broader right to privacy for everyone. That’s because Roe recognized the fundamental right to privacy that has served as a basis for so many more rights that we have come to take for granted.” — Associated Press



10:10 a.m., Friday, June 24, 2022

After Roe: What happens to abortion in California?

The constitutional right to abortion in the United States is no more. Today the U.S. Supreme Court struck down its landmark Roe v. Wade precedent in a 5-4 decision, ending nearly 50 years of guaranteed abortion access for American women.

The historic ruling has been expected since early May, when a draft of the opinion was leaked , and was widely anticipated long before that as conservative justices tilted the court. The fight over abortion rights now returns to the states, where it played out five decades ago, with the procedure immediately set to become nearly or entirely illegal in almost half of them and several more bans likely to follow.

California is moving in the opposite direction, ramping up legal protections for abortion providers and pouring resources into expanding access as clinics prepare for a possible surge of patients traveling from other states to terminate their pregnancies.

Read more about how how the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization will play out in California. — Alexei Koseff and Kristen Hwang / CalMatters