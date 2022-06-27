Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
KPBS Midday Edition

Local Planned Parenthood sees uptick in appointments, confusion following Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade

By Jade Hindmon / KPBS Midday Edition Co-Host,  Andrew Bracken / Producer, KPBS Midday Edition,  Megan Burke / Senior Producer
Published June 27, 2022 at 6:06 PM PDT
_DSF4662.jpg
Matthew Bowler / KPBS
A protest march against the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade headed down Ash Street, taking chants and signs toward the County Administration Building to meet up with a vigil held on the harbor on Friday, June 24, 2022.

Friday’s Supreme Court announcement overturning the constitutional right to an abortion continues to reverberate across the country. Thousands of people protested the decision in San Diego County over the weekend.

Health care providers are expecting an influx of people to California from states where abortion is now illegal to obtain the procedure. Local abortion providers such as Planned Parenthood are already seeing an uptick in appointments for abortions.

Dr. Toni Marengo, chief medical officer of Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest, joined Midday Edition Monday to talk more about what the organization is seeing now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned.

"From the Friday before the decision to the day of the official SCOTUS decision on Friday, we had 100% more abortions booked across our affiliate, not all patients from Arizona, but I think it was really a wake-up call and I think patients in Arizona in particular weren't really sure what they were going to do," Marengo said.

Abortion rights activists rally outside of the U.S. Supreme Court after the overturning of Roe Vs. Wade on Friday. A poll taken after the decision showed 56% disapprove of it.
National
Poll: Majorities oppose Supreme Court's abortion ruling and worry about other rights
Domenico Montanaro

Marengo said she saw a great deal of confusion as people try to understand what abortion laws are in individual states.

"What they've done is return this to the states, and it's very chaotic. What you're seeing right now is people in states, as well as legislators in states, really not understanding where they stand. What's legal? What isn't legal? So there's chaos right now, and, moving forward, we need to earn our rights back," Marengo said.

KPBS Midday Edition
Jade Hindmon
Jade Hindmon is KPBS Midday Edition co-host. Prior to making San Diego home, Jade worked in markets across the Southeast and Midwest, building a network of sources to tell the stories of people in each community. She worked as a multimedia journalist and anchor at WRTV in Indianapolis. While there, she launched “The Weekend Edition of Good Morning Indiana” and generated breaking news content for both broadcast and digital platforms. Prior to Indianapolis, she was an anchor and multimedia journalist at FOX Carolina in Greenville, SC. As part of that Emmy Award winning team, she covered elections, landed exclusive interviews, and interviewed presidential candidates. Jade also had the opportunity to cover international news and was able to travel to South Africa during the 2010 World Cup. Jade is a three-time Emmy nominee, a National Association of Black Journalists Salute to Excellence Finalist, and the recipient of a South Carolina Associated Press Award. She is a proud graduate of Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University.
See stories by Jade Hindmon
Andrew Bracken
Andrew Bracken is a producer for KPBS Midday Edition. He is also the producer and host for the KPBS podcast series "My First Day" and "San Diego Conversations," a collaboration with KPBS and the National Conflict Resolution Center.
See stories by Andrew Bracken
Megan Burke
Megan Burke is the senior producer for KPBS Midday Edition. Her prior production credits include KPBS Evening Edition, KPBS Roundtable, and San Diego’s DNA, a two-part documentary on the region’s oldest traditions and culture using personal artifacts and oral histories of San Diegans. Prior to joining the news staff, Megan managed several outreach campaigns including KPBS’ Domestic Violence Awareness & Prevention Initiative. The project included Emmy award-winning television spots, an extensive web site, local programming and events, and a statewide grant campaign. She also produced the Black History Month and Hispanic Heritage Month Local Hero Awards Ceremonies from 2002-2008. Megan has been with KPBS since 1999 and has a journalism degree from San Diego State University.
See stories by Megan Burke
More News