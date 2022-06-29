Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Local

California one step closer to constitutional amendment protecting abortion rights

By Maureen Cavanaugh / KPBS Midday Edition Co-Host,  Andrew Bracken / Producer, KPBS Midday Edition
Published June 29, 2022 at 5:17 PM PDT
toni Atkins Midday 062922.jpg
KPBS news
California State Senate President Toni Atkins joined KPBS Midday Edition on June 29, 2022.

On Monday, the California State Assembly voted to amend the state constitution to explicitly protect reproductive rights.

"The state shall not deny or interfere with an individual’s reproductive freedom in their most intimate decisions," the amendment begins.

After reaching the necessary supermajority votes in both the state senate and assembly, the fate of the constitutional amendment will be up to California voters in November.

"In California, we very much believe and value the right to abortion and contraception, to accept it or refuse it. And so we just want to make sure that it's enshrined and we reaffirm peace of mind for those who live in California that they will not lose this right, either now or going forward for future generations," said state Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins (D-San Diego.)

Atkins joined Midday Edition on Wednesday to talk about why she felt it was important to introduce the amendment, and what role California can play to residents in other states facing abortion restrictions.

"I grew up in one of those states, and so I want to be here to welcome women and families and those who come from other states. And in fact, we already know that they are coming. Ask the providers," Atkins said. "We've already seen an increase."

California voters will decide whether the amendment is added to the state constitution when they vote in November's midterm election. A simple majority will ensure final passage.

Local
Maureen Cavanaugh
Maureen Cavanaugh has been a familiar voice for KPBS listeners for more than 15 years, serving in a variety of capacities including announcer, host, and producer. As host of KPBS Midday Edition, Maureen has interviewed a wide range of notables, such as comedienne Sandra Bernhardt, actor John Lequizamo, author Chuck Palahniuk, composer Marvin Hamlisch, artist Robert Irwin, and designer Zandra Rhodes. But of all the interviews Maureen has conducted, her most special was with His Holiness, the Dalai Lama. Before joining KPBS in 1997, she worked as a news anchor for KSDO and KOGO News Radio in San Diego. While working for commercial radio stations in San Diego and in Salt Lake City, Utah, Maureen reported on both hard news and lifestyle features. Maureen has received three "Golden Mike" awards from the Radio and TV News Association of Southern California for economic reporting and breaking news. She has also received a "Best of Show" and “Best Radio Newscast” awards from the San Diego Press Club and the "Flo" Award from Public Radio Program Directors Association for Best Public Radio Announcer in a large market. Maureen is a native of Queens, New York, but after more than 20 years in San Diego she feels she qualifies as a real Southern Californian.
See stories by Maureen Cavanaugh
Andrew Bracken
Andrew Bracken is a producer for KPBS Midday Edition. He is also the producer and host for the KPBS podcast series "My First Day" and "San Diego Conversations," a collaboration with KPBS and the National Conflict Resolution Center.
See stories by Andrew Bracken
More News