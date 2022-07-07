San Diego weekend arts events: HEM Crew and Barrio Art Crawl, Adia Victoria, 'Someday Mouse,' ArtWalk and more

HEM Crew and Barrio Art Crawl

Visual art, Music

In a new exhibition, "Making Echoes with Lines," HEM Crew (Hecho en Mexico) will install graffiti works on the walls of the Athenaeum Art Center in the Bread and Salt complex. HEM Crew is Israel Elizondo "Shente," and Nestor "Spel" Mondragon. The cross border duo has been creating graffiti works in the region since 1989.

Griselda Rosas / Athenaeum Art Center Artists Israel Elizondo "Shente," and Nestor "Spel" Mondragon are HEM Crew, shown in an undated photo installing their exhibition at the Athenaeum Art Center.

To kick off the exhibition, the opening reception will feature a live graffiti painting event, taking place during Barrio Art Crawl on Saturday at 5 p.m. The exhibition will be on view through Aug. 20, 2022.

Courtesy of Best Practice A still from Nathaniel Klein's 2019 three-channel video, "99c or less (CMY)."

Also opening at Bread and Salt on Saturday: Melanie Taylor's solo exhibition, "Terrain," in the main gallery, including works on paper and paintings. Taylor's atmospheric, evocative works are anchored in natural spaces, with trees and plant life jam-packed with movement and urgency.

At Best Practice (which is also at Bread and Salt), Nathaniel Klein and Brody Albert will open "A, B, C, D," an exhibition of found object works, video and more.

Elsewhere in Barrio Logan: "Viva la Vida: A Frida Kahlo Art Exhibition" features the work of 50 local artists celebrating Frida Kahlo's birthday at Corazon del Barrio (formerly La Bodega Gallery, now functioning primarily as a performance space). Music performances by Betty Bangs and more, with food, drinks and vendors like Por La Mano Press.

Details: Barrio Art Crawl is 12-8 p.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022; most gallery receptions are 5-8 p.m. Bread and Salt, 1955 Julian Ave; Corazon del Barrio, 2196 Logan Ave. A, and elsewhere in Barrio Logan. Free.

'Someday Mouse: Infinite Loops' by Katherine Brannock

Visual art

Artist Katherine Brannock described her "Someday Mouse" project on Instagram as "uplifting cuteness," and it's hard to top that.

As a solo exhibition at Thumbprint Gallery in La Jolla, Brannock will showcase dozens of drawings of her "Someday Mouse" character, many of them stills from short animations featuring the mouse character made famous in her "The Adventures of Someday Mouse" books.

Katherine Brannock A still from Katherine Brannock's animated loop of "Someday Mouse," which will be displayed at Thumbprint Gallery beginning July 9, 2022.

Brannock draws the mouse with a mesmerizingly fine dot-shading method, and the mouse finds itself in adventures both wild and mundane, exuding hope, quietness and optimism, which is something incredibly soothing and pleasant. You can try to understand the who/what/when/where/why of the mouse here.

Save the date: Brannock will also show an exhibition of an entirely different series later this month at Trash Lamb Gallery, opening July 23.

Details: Opens 5-10 p.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022 and is on view through Aug. 6. Gallery hours are noon to 4 p.m. and by appointment. Thumbprint Gallery, 920 Kline St., La Jolla. Free.



Adia Victoria

Music

Tennessee-based songwriter Adia Victoria has a voice that's lush and soulful, with a powerful, curious blend of folk, country, indie rock and southern blues.

Courtesy of the artist/Casbah Singer-songwriter Adia Victoria is shown in an undated photo.

Her 2021 album, "A Southern Gothic" featured guests like Jason Isbell and The National's Matt Berninger as well as Stone Jack Jones. Victoria will play the Casbah on Sunday with Olympia, Washington-based indie band Oh, Rose.

<a href="https://adiavictoria.bandcamp.com/track/in-the-pines">In The Pines by Adia Victoria</a>

Details: 8:30 p.m. Sunday, July 10, 2022. The Casbah, 2501 Kettner Blvd., Little Italy. $18.

More music: Locally based FF Collective and members of the San Diego Symphony will pair with a Ukrainian refugee flutist for a benefit concert 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 10 at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 334 14th St., Del Mar. Free/donation-based.

Little Italy ArtWalk Summer Series

Visual art, Performance

If you haven't had a chance to check out the Little Italy ArtWalk Summer Series, two Sundays remain. It runs bi-monthly through July 24.

The summer program is scaled back from the full, springtime shebang, with just a few dozen artists, including Hassan Atapour, Jaclyn Corrales, John Savage, Judith Rivero, Rebecca Noelle and more.

Details: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, July 10 and Sunday, July 24, 2022. Piazza Della Famiglia, 523 W. Date St., Little Italy. Free.

Closing soon: 'Freestyle Love Supreme'

Theater, Dance, Music

It's your last chance to see this high-energy production at The Old Globe. Lin-Manuel Miranda's 2004 collaboration with Thomas Kail and Anthony Veneziale first took the form of a improv comedy and musical performance group, and eventually found its way to Broadway in 2019 (along with a Grammy nomination).

Joan Marcus Members of the cast of The Old Globe's "Freestyle Love Supreme," shown in an undated photo.

In the spirit of improv, audience members provide suggestions throughout the show, and performers incorporate them into the show, driving a unique progression of pieces each night for an otherwise narrative-free script. No two shows will be the same — but there's just a few shows left. Closes Sunday, July 10.

Details: Remaining shows are 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday. The Old Globe, 1363 Old Globe Way, Balboa Park. $52-$112. Learn more here.

More theater: Also closing this Sunday is Wildsong Production's "Jekyll & Hyde." You can check out the KPBS feature on the play here. Remaining shows are 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at OB Playhouse and Theatre Company, 4944 Newport Ave., Ocean Beach. $25.

For more arts events and editor's picks, to submit your own event, or to sign up for my weekly KPBS/Arts newsletter, visit the KPBS/Arts calendar.