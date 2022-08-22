Wildfire sweeps through Pine Valley area

A wildfire burned over swaths of rugged hilly terrain in the Pine Valley area Monday, blackening dozens of acres but posing no immediate structural threats as ground and airborne crews worked to subdue the flames.

The blaze erupted for unknown reasons shortly after 11:30 a.m. off Pine Creek Road in Noble Canyon, according to Cleveland National Forest public affairs.

Within 90 minutes, the flames had spread over more than 50 open acres, Cal Fire Capt. Thomas Shoots said.

Ground crews and personnel aboard air tankers and water-dropping helicopters were fighting the blaze.