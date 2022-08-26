Catholic leader sends San Diegans message on eve of Cardinalship

It’s the eve before one of the biggest days of Bishop Robert McElroy’s life — the day Pope Francis will officially make him a Cardinal. During Saturday's ceremony, he will trade in his amaranth hat for a red one, a symbol that he is willing to lay down his life for the church.

But McElroy said his heart is with the people of San Diego, where he’s led a diocese of 1.3 million Catholics.

"Thank you for having been a grace to me in these past seven years of my life while I’ve been a Bishop of San Diego," McElroy said.

All eyes have been on McElroy. He’s the only American out of the 21 becoming Cardinals. In the U.S., he's the only one on the West Coast and the only one from a border city.

"We in San Diego are a major port of entry. That’s why a major element of our outreach is centered on migrants and refugees and it’s a great source of joy. We’re making the Gospel present in that way and I know that’s a tremendous element of why Pope Francis appointed me to be a Cardinal," he said.

"He's been recognized by Pope Francis for the contributions that he has made to the church and his ministry has made in the lives of other people," said Kevin Eckery, the director of communications for the Diocese of San Diego.

Eckery is on the trip with a delegation of about 180 people. He said Cardinal designate McElroy has already had a busy day of interviews. And since the announcement in May to this moment, it has been a rollercoaster of emotions.

"It’s a really complex and interesting time on an emotional level. This is a historic event, there’s never been a Cardinal from San Diego," Eckery said.

And the fact that he will be the first Cardinal from San Diego, and also based here, makes many, like this Taylor Williams, a student at John Paul the Great Catholic University in Escondido, feel like it is a sign from above.

"To know that a Cardinal will be here in San Diego is a joy," Williams said. "The abundance of graces, God certainly has his eyes on us ... and knowing that San Diego has a unique role in picking the next pope is truly a blessing."

McElroy's main duties will be to oversee the diocese in San Diego, with the added responsibilities of governance of the Catholic Church.

"Thank you for showing me so many stories of heroism lived in the life of faith of often so many difficult circumstances," said McElroy to San Diegans.

He will celebrate his first mass as a Cardinal on Sunday at the St. Patrick’s American Church in Rome