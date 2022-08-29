Give Now
New book tells stories of everyday Afghans during America's longest war

By Maureen Cavanaugh / KPBS Midday Edition Co-Host,  Andrew Bracken / Producer, KPBS Midday Edition
Published August 29, 2022 at 3:31 PM PDT
Hundreds of people gather near a U.S. Air Force C-17 transport plane at the perimeter of the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Aug. 16, 2021. SIGAR, released its interim report Wednesday detailing why Afghanistan's government and military collapsed immediately after the U.S. withdrawal.
Shekib Rahmani
/
AP
Hundreds of people gather near a U.S. Air Force C-17 transport plane at the perimeter of the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Aug. 16, 2021. SIGAR, released its interim report Wednesday detailing why Afghanistan's government and military collapsed immediately after the U.S. withdrawal.

As the U.S. reaches the one-year anniversary of the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan, a new book tells stories of everyday people living in the country surrounded by war.

"I suppose the common theme is that people really just want to get on with their lives, and there are these forces that are much bigger than them, that are just bearing down on them," said J. Malcolm Garcia, the author of a new book of essays, "Most Dangerous, Most Unmerciful: Stories from Afghanistan," which comes out Tuesday, Aug. 30.

Most Dangerous Garcia 1.jpg
J. Malcolm Garcia's book Most Dangerous, Most Unmerciful: Afghanistan Stories comes out Tuesday, Aug. 30.

The San Diego-based journalist joined Midday Edition Monday to talk about his new collection of nonfiction stories and what he hopes readers will take away from them.

"I hope that people don't forget about (the people of) Afghanistan," Garcia said. "I'd like people to see them as real, three-dimensional people who have suffered a great deal and who should not be forgotten by the United States."

Maureen Cavanaugh
Maureen Cavanaugh has been a familiar voice for KPBS listeners for more than 15 years, serving in a variety of capacities including announcer, host, and producer. As host of KPBS Midday Edition, Maureen has interviewed a wide range of notables, such as comedienne Sandra Bernhardt, actor John Lequizamo, author Chuck Palahniuk, composer Marvin Hamlisch, artist Robert Irwin, and designer Zandra Rhodes. But of all the interviews Maureen has conducted, her most special was with His Holiness, the Dalai Lama. Before joining KPBS in 1997, she worked as a news anchor for KSDO and KOGO News Radio in San Diego. While working for commercial radio stations in San Diego and in Salt Lake City, Utah, Maureen reported on both hard news and lifestyle features. Maureen has received three "Golden Mike" awards from the Radio and TV News Association of Southern California for economic reporting and breaking news. She has also received a "Best of Show" and “Best Radio Newscast” awards from the San Diego Press Club and the "Flo" Award from Public Radio Program Directors Association for Best Public Radio Announcer in a large market. Maureen is a native of Queens, New York, but after more than 20 years in San Diego she feels she qualifies as a real Southern Californian.
See stories by Maureen Cavanaugh
Andrew Bracken
Andrew Bracken is a producer for KPBS Midday Edition. He is also the producer and host for the KPBS podcast series "My First Day" and "San Diego Conversations," a collaboration with KPBS and the National Conflict Resolution Center.
See stories by Andrew Bracken
