New book tells stories of everyday Afghans during America's longest war

As the U.S. reaches the one-year anniversary of the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan, a new book tells stories of everyday people living in the country surrounded by war.

"I suppose the common theme is that people really just want to get on with their lives, and there are these forces that are much bigger than them, that are just bearing down on them," said J. Malcolm Garcia, the author of a new book of essays, "Most Dangerous, Most Unmerciful: Stories from Afghanistan," which comes out Tuesday, Aug. 30.

J. Malcolm Garcia's book Most Dangerous, Most Unmerciful: Afghanistan Stories comes out Tuesday, Aug. 30.

The San Diego-based journalist joined Midday Edition Monday to talk about his new collection of nonfiction stories and what he hopes readers will take away from them.

"I hope that people don't forget about (the people of) Afghanistan," Garcia said. "I'd like people to see them as real, three-dimensional people who have suffered a great deal and who should not be forgotten by the United States."