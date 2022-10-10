Election 2022: 49th Congressional District Race

Explore the KPBS Voter Hub Get general information about the election, news coverage, an interactive ballot guide, and results on election day. Launch

What does the 49th District Representative do?

California’s 49th Congressional District representative represents the residents and cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas and Del Mar and some portions of southern Orange County: San Clemente, Dana Point, San Juan Capistrano, Ladera Ranch, and Coto De Cazo. The district is made up of 50 miles of coastline and the Marine Corps Base, Camp Pendleton.

What issues is the 49th Congressional District facing?

Decommissioning San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station (SONGS)

The San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station (SONGS) is a permanently closed nuclear power plant located near San Clemente. The plant is in the process of decommissioning but government officials have yet to reach a solution on where to store the spent nuclear waste.

Courtesy of Mike Levin for Congress Mike Levin, Democratic candidate for 49th Congressional District 2018, July 2017

Mike Levin

49th District U.S. Representative

Registered Democrat

Environmental Attorney

Mike Levin’s background is in environmental law and energy regulatory compliance. Since the start of his term in 2019, Levin has worked on legislation to transition towards zero-emission vehicles, more sustainable power generation, climate action, and cleaner energy. Levin is the vice chair of the Veteran's Affairs Committee where he has jurisdiction over veteran housing, homelessness, G.I. bills, and transition assistance.

Levin's top 3 issues in the 49th District: - Environment protection

- Serving veterans and military

- Democracy “I would say, protecting our environment, serving our veterans and our military communities, and protecting our democracy as well. This is a unique time in the history of the country where our democratic institutions really are at an inflection point," Levin said. Levin on Decommissioning San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station (SONGS) “We were able to secure $40 million dollars for the Department of Energy to restart a request for communities that might be interested in storing the fuel. Just recently the Department of Energy announced that $16 million dollars would be spent over the next eighteen months, and trying to get somewhere between six to seven communities interested in being a host, either for an interim storage site or or potentially a permanent repository," Mike Levin said.

Courtesy of Brian Maryott Campaign Republican Brian Maryott, a candidate in the 49th congressional district race in an undated photo.

Brian Maryott

Certified Financial Planner

Registered Republican

Former mayor of San Juan Capistrano



Brian Maryott’s background is in finance as a certified financial planner. He considers himself a conservative businessman who has spent his career helping families save money and invest in their future. After growing his financial planning business, he managed hundreds of employees and billions in client assets. In December 2020, Maryott launched a non-profit, PlanIT Kids, to provide free financial planning services to families.

Maryott's top 3 issues in the 49th District: - Inflation

- Personal security

- Secure borders “Inflation is a real problem and we're very focused on that conversation with people, and what we can do in Congress to help. People are looking for peace of mind around their personal security, community safety, and also our border. We want our border to be safe, secure and manageable," Maryott said. Maryott on Decommissioning San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station (SONGS) “Hey, would you like it? Would you like it? We'll do all these cool things for your community if you accept it. Guess what? Since 2008 until now, nobody has throw up their hand to say, 'Yes, we'll accept it.' Government has to make hard decisions..... We have to give some expedite some things, and ultimately get it buried very deep and very safe," Brian Maryott said.

