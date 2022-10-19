In photos: Padres fans bring the heat before players battle it out, tie the series 1-1

Mike Damron / KPBS A young fan sports a Machado jersey with their guardian at the Padres game against the Phillies on Oct. 19, 2022.

It was a sweltering October day in San Diego, and the temperature heated up the Padres bats in a major way against the Philadelphia Phillies during Game 2 of the National League Championship Series (NLCS). With a swarm of fans in the stands, the San Diego Padres won with an 8-5 victory.

Mike Damron / KPBS Petco Park in downtown San Diego is shown, Oct. 19, 2022.

Tuesday’s midday game wasn’t an ideal time for many workers and students, but some found a way. Padres fan Curtis Milioti was one of them.

“I work from home, and I'm calling the stadium home today.”

Curtis Milioti

Mike Damron / KPBS A Padres fan holds up a large "SD" swag chain necklace outside Petco Park before game two of the NLCS on Oct. 19, 2022.

Student Ella Ward played hooky and attended the game with her family.

“I emailed my teachers saying I wasn’t gonna be at school today. And then my mom called the attendance office and said I wasn't gonna show up — called in sick,” Ward said.

Mike Damron / KPBS Padres fans walk around Petco Park before game two of the NLCS on Oct. 19, 2022.

As fans buzzed with excitement to see their home team play, many held on to faith that the Padres would show up against the Phillies, despite losing their first game. The Padres also lost their first game of the previous series to the Dodgers, so the team is familiar with that scenario.

Mike Damron / KPBS A fan poses for a photo in front of a San Diego Padres logo display before game two of the NLCS at Petco Park on Oct. 19, 2022.

“As a baseball fan there's a lot of superstitions, but you just gotta go out, you gotta play your game, go out and win," fan Wes Polishuck said. "And we’ll be loud out there for them too.”

Mike Damron / KPBS Young Padres fan sporting memorabilia for the Padres vs. Phillies game on Oct. 19, 2022.

Considering the Padres won Game 2 with an 8-5 victory against the Philadelphia Phillies, it seems these fans were right.

Mike Damron / KPBS A Padres fan holds cardboard cutouts of players while heading to game two of the NLCS on Oct. 19, 2022.

The Padres travel to Philadelphia for three away games on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Mike Damron / KPBS A fan cheers by Petco Park before game two of the NLCS on Oct. 19, 2022.

Petco Park plans to host watch parties for the Friday and Saturday weekend games. If the series still isn’t over after five games, the teams will travel back to San Diego for games 6 and 7.

Mike Damron Two young fans wearing Padres sports memorabilia shown in this photo taken on Oct. 19, 2022.

Mike Damron / KPBS Padres fans walk to Petco Park before game two of the NLCS on Oct. 19, 2022.



Mike Damron / KPBS A fan shows off his Padres memorabilia near Petco Park before game two of the NLCS on Oct. 19, 2022.