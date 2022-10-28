Give Now
Does anyone fact check the political ads you see on television?

By Megan Burke / Senior Producer,  Jade Hindmon / KPBS Midday Edition Co-Host
Published October 28, 2022 at 1:17 PM PDT
Ballot boxes at the East San Diego Masonic Temple in San Carlos on Mar. 3, 2020.
Ballot boxes at the East San Diego Masonic Temple in San Carlos on Mar. 3, 2020.

Hundreds of millions of dollars are being poured into political advertisements in California ahead of the November election. The resulting political ads are flooding the airwaves, trying to influence voters on everything from sports betting to immigration and abortion rights.

But who is responsible for making sure the content of those ads is factual?

“Information disorder and political polarization make it harder than ever to discern facts from baseless claims or misinformation,” Nikki Usher, an associate professor in communication studies at the University of San Diego, wrote in an op-ed published Monday by the Los Angeles Times. "Meaningful participation in a democracy depends on informed citizens, but many voters can’t get the kind of news and information that would enable them to do so."

Usher joined Midday Edition on Wednesday to talk about what can be done to help ensure consumers know the political ads they are watching have not been fact checked.

Megan Burke
Megan Burke is the senior producer for KPBS Midday Edition. Her prior production credits include KPBS Evening Edition, KPBS Roundtable, and San Diego’s DNA, a two-part documentary on the region’s oldest traditions and culture using personal artifacts and oral histories of San Diegans. Prior to joining the news staff, Megan managed several outreach campaigns including KPBS’ Domestic Violence Awareness & Prevention Initiative. The project included Emmy award-winning television spots, an extensive web site, local programming and events, and a statewide grant campaign. She also produced the Black History Month and Hispanic Heritage Month Local Hero Awards Ceremonies from 2002-2008. Megan has been with KPBS since 1999 and has a journalism degree from San Diego State University.
Jade Hindmon
Jade Hindmon is KPBS Midday Edition co-host. Prior to making San Diego home, Jade worked in markets across the Southeast and Midwest, building a network of sources to tell the stories of people in each community. She worked as a multimedia journalist and anchor at WRTV in Indianapolis. While there, she launched “The Weekend Edition of Good Morning Indiana” and generated breaking news content for both broadcast and digital platforms. Prior to Indianapolis, she was an anchor and multimedia journalist at FOX Carolina in Greenville, SC. As part of that Emmy Award winning team, she covered elections, landed exclusive interviews, and interviewed presidential candidates. Jade also had the opportunity to cover international news and was able to travel to South Africa during the 2010 World Cup. Jade is a three-time Emmy nominee, a National Association of Black Journalists Salute to Excellence Finalist, and the recipient of a South Carolina Associated Press Award. She is a proud graduate of Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University.
