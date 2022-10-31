Give Now
Mild weather forecast for San Diego County, with rain down the road

By City News Service
Published October 31, 2022 at 9:31 AM PDT
Palm trees with partly cloudy skies in the background in San Diego County. Sept. 26, 2020.
KPBS Staff
Dry, mild weather was predicted for San Diego County Monday with a storm bringing wind, cold weather, rain and snow in the mountains coming Wednesday and Thursday, the National Weather Service said.

Halloween could be a lot like Sunday, with generally clear skies and temperatures near their seasonal norms, forecasters said.

Tuesday was predicted to be cooler as a trough develops along the West Coast and a coastal eddy deepens the marine layer. High pressure building in behind the storm on Friday was expected to bring dry, warmer weather next weekend.

No hazardous marine weather was expected through Tuesday. A Pacific storm system was expected to bring gusty west to northwest winds and choppy seas Wednesday and Thursday.

A building short period west-northwest swell was predicted to generate elevated and rough surf and a high risk of rip currents Wednesday night into early Friday morning.

Local Weather
