Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Education

Lecturer's racist comments highlight problematic climate at UCSD

By Jade Hindmon / KPBS Midday Edition Co-Host
Published November 17, 2022 at 4:11 PM PST
The UCSD campus on a foggy morning, May 21, 2012
Sean Munson
The UCSD campus on a foggy morning, May 21, 2012

An October incident inside a UC San Diego chemistry class highlights the distance between where the university says it wants to be and where it is when it comes to respecting inclusion and race relations.

Now, like on many campuses, there is a debate over racist language and what should be tolerated under free speech.

Gary Robbins covers higher education for The San Diego Union-Tribune and joined Midday Edition on Thursday to talk about UCSD's recent incident, its impact on students and how universities across the nation are grappling with the intersection of racism and free speech.

Related:

Education
Jade Hindmon
Jade Hindmon is KPBS Midday Edition co-host. Prior to making San Diego home, Jade worked in markets across the Southeast and Midwest, building a network of sources to tell the stories of people in each community. She worked as a multimedia journalist and anchor at WRTV in Indianapolis. While there, she launched “The Weekend Edition of Good Morning Indiana” and generated breaking news content for both broadcast and digital platforms. Prior to Indianapolis, she was an anchor and multimedia journalist at FOX Carolina in Greenville, SC. As part of that Emmy Award winning team, she covered elections, landed exclusive interviews, and interviewed presidential candidates. Jade also had the opportunity to cover international news and was able to travel to South Africa during the 2010 World Cup. Jade is a three-time Emmy nominee, a National Association of Black Journalists Salute to Excellence Finalist, and the recipient of a South Carolina Associated Press Award. She is a proud graduate of Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University.
See stories by Jade Hindmon
What do you want to hear hosts Jade Hindmon and Maureen Cavanaugh talk about on Midday?

Voter Hub - Newsletters promo
Election 2022: Live results
Explore all national, state and local returns now.
See results →
More News