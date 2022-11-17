Lecturer's racist comments highlight problematic climate at UCSD

An October incident inside a UC San Diego chemistry class highlights the distance between where the university says it wants to be and where it is when it comes to respecting inclusion and race relations.

Now, like on many campuses, there is a debate over racist language and what should be tolerated under free speech.

Gary Robbins covers higher education for The San Diego Union-Tribune and joined Midday Edition on Thursday to talk about UCSD's recent incident, its impact on students and how universities across the nation are grappling with the intersection of racism and free speech.