Old traditions, new plans ahead for the Encinitas Community Center

The Community Resource Center (CRC) in Encinitas continued its holiday baskets project this year, giving presents to low income seniors.

“We have stamps, we have journals, we have See's Candy....and a few extra treats. Items that seniors have identified that would bring them warmth," said Rebecca Nussbaum, the chief program officer with CRC. "In addition we do have a blanket that we are giving to each of our seniors.”

Residents at the Cantebria Senior Homes in Encinitas got the unexpected surprise this week. The apartment community houses low-income seniors.

Nussbaum said the senior holiday gifts are just a portion of the center's annual traditions. They also fill holiday backpacks for people experiencing homelessness, and take families in need on shopping trips. She said the holidays often bring a lot of stress to those with low incomes.

"They have the pressure of the holidays and want to be able to provide for their families, but oftentimes are not able to," Nussbaum said. "So we really want to alleviate that stress while also offering them a brighter holiday experience.”

While the holiday gifts are an annual project, something new is on the way.

Charlotte Radulovich / KPBS Pictured, a shopping cart at the Community Resource Center food pantry in Encinitas, Calif. Dec. 14, 2022.

“For a long time, CRC has worked within the walls of this facility — since the 80s. And we've never really designed the inside of the building for the programs and services we provide," said John Van Cleef, the CEO of the CRC. "And a lot has changed since the 1980s, and our service have grown; the number of people coming to us has grown.”

He said in order to continue meeting the needs of the community with dignity, some changes are needed.

“We really are renovating our current campus, and we purchased the property next door to build a new food and nutrition center that will look more like a neighborhood market,” he said.

Van Cleef said their food and nutrition center will expand their building by about 1,000 square feet. But the expansion is expected to cost $10 million dollars, and only half of that has been secured.

Once they do have the funds and permitting, Van Cleef said CRC hopes to make construction progress in the next year, as it offers the community food and nutrition services, counseling, housing resources, and support for domestic violence victims, as well as education.

“CRC really is the child of this community's compassion and capacity to help our neighbors in need," Van Cleef said. "So as we focus on taking care of what we have, and building for our future, we really want to capture that spirit of the one community, and the spirit of the one heart, in this capital campaign.”