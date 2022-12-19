San Diego County's COVID-19 hospitalizations increase to 380

The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in San Diego County was 380, an increase of 10 patients, according to the latest state data.

A total of 47 COVID-19-positive patients were in ICU as of Saturday, down six from Friday. And 31 available hospital beds were added Saturday for a total of 223 beds available.

The county Health and Human Services Agency is recording high numbers of a triple threat of respiratory diseases this winter season, from COVID-19 to the flu to respiratory syncytial virus. Public Health officials are urging people to get vaccinated for both COVID-19 and the flu. The bivalent COVID-19 booster and flu vaccinations are separate shots, but they can be given at the same visit.

The updated boosters were intended to protect individuals from the worst outcomes of COVID-19, including hospitalization and death. Everyone six months of age and older who has had their primary vaccination series is eligible to get the updated booster two months following any COVID-19 vaccine or booster dose.

Additionally, the Biden administration has moved to make free at-home COVID-19 tests available again through the winter for a limited time. Households can order one pack of four free tests through the U.S. Postal Service.

Meanwhile, a post-Thanksgiving spike in COVID-19 cases continued but was trending downward. In the past week, the county reported 4,821 lab-confirmed cases, down from 5,649 infections the previous week.

A total of 24 deaths from COVID-19 were reported since the last update. The region's cumulative totals increased to 5,608 deaths and 952,752 infections.

Meanwhile, close to 2.69 million or 80.4% of San Diegans received the primary series of one of the approved COVID-19 vaccines. The number of bivalent boosters administered increased to 474,245 or 19% of 2,494,254 eligible San Diegans.

Influenza cases also declined week-over-week from 2,600 cases the previous week to 1,603 new lab-confirmed cases this week. By this time last year, 696 flu cases had been reported for the entire season, compared to the county's current count of 17,182.

Another seven San Diegans have died of the flu, increasing the season's cumulative total to 20.

The county does not report COVID-19 data on weekends.