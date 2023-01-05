Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Local

Some Californians still waiting on state's tax refund payments

By Jacob Aere / General Assignment Reporter
Published January 5, 2023 at 6:00 AM PST
A 2016 file photo of the California state Capitol in Sacramento.
Rich Pedroncelli AP
/
AP
A 2016 file photo of the California state Capitol in Sacramento.

California's franchise tax board website said over 7 million direct deposits and 9 million debit cards have been issued by Jan. 4 as part of California’s Middle Class Tax Refund.

However some Californians and San Diegans are feeling left behind.

“At this point I don't think I’m going to get it,” said Carmel Valley resident Sonia, who preferred to not use her last name.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
TAX REBATE PKG
Local
RELATED: Latest round of Middle Class Tax Refunds on their way to Californians
Claire Strong

The refund is a one-time payment to provide relief to Californians who make less than $500,000 and filed their 2020 tax return by October 2021.

“I should have qualified to receive a direct deposit based upon what they have posted on their website. And I tried calling for clarification, but it's not any more clear when you call. And you can't talk to a person,” Sonia said.

California District 76 Assemblymember Brian Maienschein sent a statement to KPBS regarding the delays:

"This setback in distributing the Middle Class Tax Refund should not be happening, and I am sorry to hear that some have faced delays," Maienschein said.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

His district covers Carmel Valley, where Sonia lives.

Maienschein added, "I encourage any constituents of mine who have not received their payments to contact my office.”

Sonia said the rollout has been clunky and she’s still waiting on her funds.

“It’s more about confidence in the government, in our California state government doing what they say they're going to do,” Sonia said.

The payments range from $400 to $1,050 for couples filing jointly and $200 to $700 for other individuals, depending on income level and claimed dependents.

gas-station-fresno-california.jpg
Local
RELATED: Your questions about California’s gas rebate answered
Grace Gedye / CalMatters

Sonia said she was supposed to qualify for direct deposit by November at latest — but she still hasn't received the money.

“I filed it on time and I haven't moved in a very long time so none of those variances would apply to my situation,” the Carmel Valley resident said.

The California state website has updated their timeline to reflect that debit card recipients who changed their address since 2020 may now have to wait until mid-February to be mailed their payments.

Local
Jacob Aere
As a general assignment reporter, I report on a wide range of different issues that affect the diverse neighborhoods of San Diego County including business, health, arts & culture and politics.
See stories by Jacob Aere
What are issues affecting San Diego's most vulnerable?

More News