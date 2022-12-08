Claire Strong
RECENT STORIES ON KPBS
-
Workers tasked with getting people off the streets in San Diego struggle to make ends meet themselves.
-
Scientists at San Diego’s Scripps Research start identifying antibodies that could stop the very complex virus that gives people AIDS.
-
In statewide offices, the county voted a straight "blue" ticket, selecting Democrats for governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, controller, treasurer, attorney general, senator, state superintendent and insurance commissioner.
-
A bruising few weeks for Cristiano Ronaldo have seen him lose his contract with Manchester United and now lose his place on Portugal's team.
-
Qatar has come under heavy scrutiny over conditions for migrant workers, who have done the labor in the country’s massive building campaign for the World Cup — including $200 billion worth of stadiums, metro lines and other infrastructure.
-
Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 at 11 p.m. on KPBS 2. In this powerful tale about the rise of Korea's global adoption program, four adult adoptees return to their country of birth and recover the personal histories that were lost when they were adopted.
LATEST IN PODCASTS
LATEST IN EVENTS
LATEST IN TV HIGHLIGHTS