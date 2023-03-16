Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Local

Flooding forces evacuations at Vista mobile home park

By City News Service
Published March 16, 2023 at 2:22 PM PDT
A sinkhole in the 3500 block of Sky Haven Lane. Oceanside, Calif. March 16, 2023.
KGTV
A sinkhole in the 3500 block of Sky Haven Lane. Oceanside, Calif. March 16, 2023.

Flooding of unknown origin forced the evacuation of a dozen mobile homes at a Vista trailer park Thursday, authorities said.

A resident of Green Valley Mobile Home Park, 2130 Sunset Drive, reported the overflowing water coursing through the large residential complex shortly before 7:30 a.m., according to the Vista Fire Department.

Ellen Browning Scripps Memorial Pier is seen on this photo taken March 15, 2023.
Local
RELATED: Record rainfall reported in parts of San Diego County
City News Service
Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Emergency crews were able to get the flooding under control within about 90 minutes by shutting off all utilities serving the site, Vista Deputy Fire Chief Craig Usher said.

It was unclear if damaged water-service equipment was the sole cause of the inundation of the trailer park near the Vista-Oceanside border, or if storm water lines or other infrastructure might have been involved as well, Usher said.

The flooding resulted in one sinkhole in the 3500 block of Sky Haven Lane in Oceanside and another beneath the residence of the woman who reported the emergency, Usher said. Crews shut down the street between Emerald Drive and Sundown Lane pending repairs.

The American Red Cross was called in to help 17 residents of the complex arrange for interim shelter.

The cause of the problem remained under investigation at midday, Usher said.

Tags

Local North County
KPBS-News-web-880x488-1@2x.jpg
KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
Read →
More News