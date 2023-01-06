High surf, flood advisory in effect in San Diego County

A strong Pacific storm that doused Southern California with rain, damaging winds, high surf and flooding is moving out of the area Friday.

Some roadways became overrun with water and debris, forcing some freeway lane closures, but the system dropped far less rain Thursday than originally expected as it quickly moved through the area.

The main front of the "bomb cyclone" moved into the area overnight Wednesday, but forecasters said the storm traveled much faster than anticipated, which "greatly reduced the amount of rainfall through the area," according to the National Weather Service.

Light to moderate rain fell across most of the Southland Wednesday as residents braced for the brunt of the storm moving across the state.

Strong winds accompanied the rain, prompting a wind advisory in effect through 4 p.m. Thursday in the San Diego County mountains, and from 2 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday for coastal and valley areas.

Mountain areas saw winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts of up to 60 mph. Winds in other areas ranged from 15 to 25 mph, gusting up to 40 mph, according to the NWS.

High surf warnings are in effect in San Diego coastal areas until 6 p.m. Friday and a coastal flood advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Friday.

Dangerously large breaking waves from 10 to 16 feet are expected during the high surf warning, according to the NWS. Minor coastal flooding is also expected.

Things should dry out Friday and Saturday, with temperatures warming slightly, however more precipitation is possible in the region by late Saturday night into Sunday.

With the rain, health officials again warned people to avoid entering ocean water near discharging storm drains or rivers due to possible bacterial infection. Health officials noted that stormwater runoff that reaches the ocean can carry bacteria, chemicals, debris trash and other health hazards. People who come in contact with impacted water in the ocean could become ill, health officials said.

Temperatures are expected to be cool throughout the week, with highs in the 50s and 60s in most areas.

