Dry, cool weather continues with another series of storms on the way

Mostly dry and cool conditions will continue through Monday evening in San Diego County, with another in a series of Pacific storm systems bringing widespread rainfall, strong winds and high-elevation snow to the region late Monday night and Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.

On Tuesday, an incoming storm could produce thunder and lightning at area beaches. Another break in the active weather could occur Wednesday through early Friday, with potential for another storm next weekend.

An approaching storm could bring hazardous boating conditions in the form of gusty winds and hazardous seas late Monday into Tuesday. Peak gusts of 25 to 30 knots were expected with waves 9 to 11 feet with a 12-14 second period. The storm could also produce isolated thunderstorms over the coastal waters on Tuesday.