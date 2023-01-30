Storm brings rain, snow and high winds to San Diego County through Tuesday

A winter storm was expected to bring, rain, mountain snow and gusty winds to San Diego County Monday through early Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

A winter storm warning was issued from 1 p.m. Sunday to 10 a.m. Tuesday for San Diego County mountains.

Because of inclement weather, schools in the following East County districts will be closed Monday, Jan. 30, and have a late start Tuesday, Jan. 31.



Julian Union High School District

Julian Union Elementary School District

Mountain Empire Unified School District

Spencer Valley School District

Warner Unified School District

Snow levels were expected to lower to 4,000 feet on Monday and to 3,000 feet by early Tuesday as the precipitation tapers off, forecasters said.

Precipitation could continue through Monday night before coming to an end from northwest to southeast Tuesday morning.

The storm was predicted to exit the region on Tuesday with dry conditions expected through the end of the week, forecasters said.

Cold conditions should prevail through Wednesday morning, with the potential for widespread frost over the inland valleys.

By Wednesday afternoon, a warming trend may start and was expected to continue into the weekend as a ridge builds in from the west.

No hazardous marine weather conditions were expected through Thursday.