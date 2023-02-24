San Diego Mayor gives report on state of streets

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria gave an update on the state of San Diego's streets Thursday morning.

“These last several weeks I have directed a particular emphasis and ‘all hands on deck’ approach, if you will, on filling potholes across the city. Since the heavy rains of January and early February, our crews have filled approximately 17,000 potholes,” Gloria said.

Mayor Gloria says there are currently about 550 pending pothole complaints in the city.

Report pot holes If you have a street concern in your neighborhood or see one out in the community, report it through the city’s Get It Done app.

“We are going to continue to do what we’ve been doing,” Gloria said. “Which is: deploy extra workers on pothole duty. Specifically 30 teams on weekdays, 11 on Saturdays and seven on Sundays.”

On March 1, crews will also start overlaying roads, which means grinding down the existing asphalt and replacing it with new asphalt.

“In all, there will be more than 200 street segments planned for overlay, ranging from less than one tenth of a mile to as long as two and a half miles, again all around the city,” Gloria said.

This is a partial list of street segments: Division Street in the Valencia Park and Encanto area, Rozelle Street in Sorrento Valley, Camino Ruiz in Mira Mesa, Genesee Avenue in Linda Vista, Meadowbrook Drive in Skyline, West Point Loma Boulevard and Highland Valley Road and Paseo Del Verano Norte in Rancho Bernardo.

Gloria also wants to update the city’s Street Preservation Ordinance. It will make both private and public utilities return the road to the same or better condition after their work is completed.

Gloria also announced that a contractor had been hired to complete a Street Condition Assessment, which has not been updated since 2016.

“They will begin collecting fresh data on all 2,800 miles of roads of city streets beginning on March 1 and complete their work sometime this fall," Gloria said. "The results from this survey will give us an updated and accurate picture of the state of our city streets and help us refine a long-term pavement management plan."

A one-year agreement has also been made with private sector electricians to address the backlog of over 5,900 street light complaints too.

Sidewalk repair was also addressed by Gloria: “By this summer we will begin repairs on an estimated 175,000 square feet of sidewalk in 1,450 separate locations and communities across the city.”