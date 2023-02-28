Give Now
Rain and cool temperatures help the Carlsbad Flower Fields bloom

By Tania Thorne / North County Reporter
Contributors: Roland Lizarondo / Video Journalist
Published February 28, 2023 at 5:53 PM PST
Today's rain will bring tomorrow’s blooms. And that's exactly what's happening in Carlsbad as the flower fields prepare to open to the public. KPBS North County reporter Tania Thorne gives us a sneak peek.

All of the recent rainfall and cooler weather have been a positive occurrence for the Carlsbad Flower Fields.

"The crop is right on schedule. ... the color is coming in fast," said Fred Clarke, the general manager of the Carlsbad Flower Fields. "We've got 7 acres planted sequentially, so it starts down on the north end and moves to the south."

He says preparations start in September if they want the Giant Tecolote Ranunculus to bloom on time — and this year — he had some help from the weather.

"We like the rain because it's free water, and we're all aware of our water condition in Southern California," he said.  "The rain's been good to us, as has the cool temperature. It's really brought on the ranunculus and we have really thick stems ... its what we like." 

Clarke says the rain not only helped the farm save on water but its better for the plants, too.

"Rainwater is the natural source of water for most plants. Irrigation water — there's some minerals and salts in the water that accumulate over time ... so, we really like the rain and we've had excellent beautiful rainfall this year," he said.

The Flower Fields open Wednesday and will stay open until Mothers Day in May.

Tickets need to be purchased online in advance, but if you plan on visiting soon, don’t expect to see the fields in full bloom just yet. Clarke says the best time to visit is in April.

"You have the breeze off the Pacific Ocean ... the beautiful view ... all the flowers ... It's cleansing to your spirit and your soul, and it just rejuvenates you. And that's what happens when you come here and everybody needs that," he said.

A full schedule of activities and events can be found on their website.

