Activists rally at city hall over San Diego’s Climate Action Implementation Plan

The San Diego City Council's Environment Committee unanimously approved a new policy for top priorities in the Climate Action Implementation Plan .

The meeting followed a rally by activists outside of city hall, who are demanding bold climate action and tangible change.

They also want specific details that they say are missing from the draft document to implement the Climate Action Plan released by the city last week.

“We need specific timelines and associated costs. And without these details we cannot know if this updated Climate Action plan will be successful,” said Cindy Lin, a board member of Business For Good .

The city’s climate action plan looks achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2035 , but activists like Dr. Elizabeth Barreras-Rivest said the city needs to take action now or it will face massive public health consequences.

“Our most vulnerable community members — the elderly, children, the indigenous, minorities, migrants and those with pre-existing illness — are suffering the most profound health impacts,” the emergency medicine physician said.

Activists also said the City of San Diego is behind in delivering on its promises to its residents, such as easily-accessible public transit.

“Each year we must check to see if we are making progress on every strategy from increasing our tree canopy percentages to decarbonizing our buildings,” said San Diego Urban Sustainability Coalition ’s Tanisha-Jean Martin.

They say 90% of the climate actions listed in the city's original 2015 plan have not been met or are lacking information.

“We're excited but we need concrete information. We don't have the option to repeat the 2015 climate action plan which did not result in meeting any targets,” Lin said.

Activists said San Diego communities face increased climate-related dangerous heat waves, wildfires, and pollution.

They said the city should take advantage of historic funding opportunities from the state and federal government — to make San Diego a leader in climate action.