SDSU fans swarm Viejas Arena to watch upset win vs Alabama during March Madness

By Jacob Aere / General Assignment Reporter
Published March 24, 2023 at 6:04 PM PDT
San Diego State fans swarm the court during a watch party at Viejas Arena, March 24, 2023. The Aztecs beat No. 1 seed Alabama to advance to the Elite 8 round of March Madness.
Jacob Aere
/
KPBS
San Diego State fans swarm the court during a watch party at Viejas Arena, March 24, 2023. The Aztecs beat No. 1 seed Alabama to advance to the Elite 8 round of March Madness.

The San Diego State men’s basketball team had a daunting task at the March Madness tournament on Friday and they pulled off a big upset, beating overall No. 1 seed Alabama 71-64.

San Diego's Darrion Trammell was the leading scorer, dropping in 21 points.

It is the first time in school history that the Aztecs have advanced to the Elite Eight.

The Aztecs used suffocating defense to beat the team expected to get to the championship game of college basketball's biggest tournament.

While the two teams battled it out in Louisville, Kentucky, hundreds of fans still crowded into the Aztecs home arena for a free watch party.

“To be here is just building community with other fans,” said sophomore Sophia Ortega before being interrupted by the cheer of the crowd. “See! Like its hype to be here and support.”

While the fifth ranked Aztecs already won two games in the tournament, Alabama was by far their toughest opponent.

Still, most fans at Viejas Arena embraced the underdog status.

“The country will realize that we do belong in the Big Game and that's what I look forward to. This is our year,” said SDSU basketball fan Raul Garcia just ahead of the game.

This was SDSU’s third Sweet 16 appearance in program history and their first since 2014.

“I know we've done good in the past but it's nice to be here as a student and see it happen live,” Ortega said.

The crowd was going wild during the back and forth game between the two teams.

The Aztecs will take on either Creighton or Princeton in the Elite Eight on Sunday at 5 p.m.

Jacob Aere
As a general assignment reporter, I report on a wide range of different issues that affect the diverse neighborhoods of San Diego County including business, health, arts & culture and politics.
