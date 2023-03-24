We want to hear from you: San Diego considers ban on camping in public places

San Diego city officials are considering a ban on camping in public places to reduce the number of homeless encampments on city streets.

The measure is being proposed by San Diego City Councilmember Stephen Whitburn, who represents downtown San Diego. The area has seen record numbers of unhoused residents living in encampments. San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria has also voiced support for the measure.

