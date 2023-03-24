Give Now
We want to hear from you: San Diego considers ban on camping in public places

By Andrew Bracken / Producer, KPBS Midday Edition
Published March 24, 2023 at 3:50 PM PDT
HOMELESS ENFORCEMENT 02.jpg
Matthew Bowler
/
KPBS
A San Diego Police Department officer searches a homeless man who lives in an encampment on Sports Arena Boulevard in the Midway District, February 14, 2022.

San Diego city officials are considering a ban on camping in public places to reduce the number of homeless encampments on city streets.

The measure is being proposed by San Diego City Councilmember Stephen Whitburn, who represents downtown San Diego. The area has seen record numbers of unhoused residents living in encampments. San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria has also voiced support for the measure.

KPBS Roundtable wants to hear from you for an upcoming show. What do you think about how cities in and around San Diego are handling the homelessness crisis? What do you think is missing in the conversations on homelessness? Do you agree with a ban on camping in public places?

You can leave your comments or questions in the box below or you can call 619-452-0228 and leave us a message sharing your thoughts. Your comments may be included on the air so please include your name and where you’re calling from in your message.

Andrew Bracken
Andrew Bracken is a producer for KPBS Midday Edition. He is also the producer and host for the KPBS podcast series "My First Day" and "San Diego Conversations," a collaboration with KPBS and the National Conflict Resolution Center.
