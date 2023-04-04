Desmond calls for Fletcher's immediate resignation

North County Supervisor Jim Desmond is calling for Supervisor Nathan Fletcher's immediate resignation following allegations of sexual assault and harassment.

In a video message posted Monday on Twitter, Desmond said, "While this is a pending civil case, it's clear that Mr. Fletcher should end his county employment immediately."

Fletcher said in a statement released last Wednesday that he would resign at the behest of his wife, former Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher, at 5 p.m. on May 15 to focus on his mental health. He's also resigned as chair of the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System.

During the opening remarks at the San Diego County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday, Chair Nora Vargas said the board will discuss Fletcher's replacement at its May 2 meeting as a direct response to Desmond's comment.

Vargas said the past week had been challenging for the board and county government in the wake of Fletcher's announcement, but her colleagues are committed to moving the process forward.

"United and with your input, our board will determine the best direction for our county," Vargas said.

According to the county's charter, the board can appoint someone to fill the vacancy or hold a special election or a combination of the two.

Fletcher announced on March 26 that he was checking into a treatment center for post-traumatic stress, trauma and alcohol abuse and was withdrawing from the state Senate race to replace Toni Atkins. The following week, a lawsuit was filed by former MTS employee Grecia Figueroa alleging that Fletcher sexually assaulted her on two occasions and harassed her for months before she was fired on the day he announced his candidacy for Atkins' seat.

In a statement, Supervisor Joel Anderson said he does not condone Fletcher's actions and is concerned about doing right by Fletcher's constituents.

"My constituents do not like when politicians from outside our community tell them what is best for them, I would not presume to do that to District 4 residents," he said. "But it is important that we all know what the options are, which is why I have reached out to County Counsel to provide concrete answers, so we are not making decisions based on pure speculation.”

Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer said in a statement to KPBS she was "sad, frustrated and disappointed" with Fletcher's alleged actions but supports the full independent investigation by the MTS that is currently underway.

She said Fletcher's May 15's resignation date gives the county time to plan a "timely and orderly transition."

"I look forward to filling the District 4 seat through a participatory and deliberative process to ensure continued democratic representation and good governance for the people of San Diego County," she said.