MTS Minibus and Access service may be impacted by work stoppage

MTS Minibus and Access service warned of a work stoppage as its operators and workers are in the midst of contract negotiations.

MTS said Friday that service interruption may happen as soon as Tuesday, but routes were going as planned as of Tuesday 7 a.m.

MTS contracts First Transit for its paratransit and a limited number of minibus routes. First Transit is currently in union agreement talks with Teamsters Local 542 which represents MTS Minibus and Access service employees.

These services are different from MTS trolley and bus routes, carrying a smaller amount of passengers. These transit options are often used by passengers with disabilities.

Dependent on negotiations, the following service could be impacted:

MTS Minibus Service

Limited or no service for the following routes is possible: 14, 18, 25, 83, 84, 832 (weekends only), 833, 838, 944, 945/945A, 964, 965, 972, 973, 974, 978, 979 and 985. Call the MTS Information and Trip Planning office for more information: (619) 233-3004. For MTS Access Service

MTS encourages passengers to make alternate transportation arrangements for the period following April 25, 2023. MTS will send email and voice messages with updates to subscription riders as updates on service are available. Call MTS Access at 888-517-9627 for more information.

Check MTS’ website for updates on services.

For alternative transportation options, check MTS’ alternative transportation provider list. Jewish Family Services also has a transportation program for adults 60 years and older.