San Diego man pleads guilty to taking part in Jan. 6 Capitol breach

A San Diego man who entered the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 and was interviewed on CNN about the storming of the building pleaded guilty Monday to a misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building.

According to court documents, Josiah Hueso flew to Washington D.C. on Jan. 5, 2021 and marched with others to the Capitol. Prosecutors say he entered the building through a fire door and went into the office of the Senate Parliamentarian.

After leaving the Capitol, court documents state, Hueso spoke with a CNN reporter in a televised interview and said, "a huge group of us stormed inside and we started — we were basically shouting at the cops. And there were people arguing with them, trying to get them on our side, basically."

Federal prosecutors in Washington D.C. charged him last year. He's scheduled to be sentenced in August. The count to which he pleaded carries a maximum sentence of six months of imprisonment.

Others from the San Diego area who were prosecuted for taking part in the Jan. 6 breach include Carlsbad resident James McGrew, who pleaded guilty to assaulting law enforcement officers and was sentenced to six years and six months in prison; El Cajon resident Erik Herrera, who was convicted by a jury of entering the Capitol and sentenced to four years in prison; former Coronado resident Jeffrey Alexander Smith, who pleaded guilty to entering the Capitol and was sentenced to a three-month prison term for taking part in the breach; and ex-Ocean Beach resident Philip James Weisbecker, who pleaded guilty to entering the Capitol and was sentenced to 30 days in custody.

Ocean Beach resident Ashli Babbitt was also one of five people who died in connection with the attack. Babbitt was fatally shot by a U.S. Capitol police officer while climbing through the broken window of a barricaded door to the Speaker's Lobby.

