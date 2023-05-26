Give Now
Train service to resume Saturday in San Clemente

By City News Service
Published May 26, 2023 at 4:32 PM PDT
Regular train service through San Clemente, which was paused following a mudslide in April, is set to resume Saturday.

The debris from the hillside north of the pier that flowed onto the tracks has been cleared, and service is set to return for Metrolink and Amtrak's Pacific Surfliner.

On Friday night, one Pacific Surfliner train (794) from San Luis Obispo to San Diego will go through, officials said.

Rail service was halted on April 27 following a hillside flow that also shut down the Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens, which partially reopened Thursday.

