Warmer weather expected for inland San Diego County

San Diego County was expected to be a little warmer inland Friday, then slight cooling on Saturday and greater cooling on Sunday as a low-pressure system moves slowly inland through the weekend, the National Weather Service said.

The marine layer deepened Friday morning to around 4,500 feet, the NWS said. Patchy drizzle and light rain was expected for the central San Diego County coast inland to the western valleys. High temperatures for the coast and valleys could be a few degrees cooler Friday to slightly warmer for the mountains and deserts.

There was a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms for late Saturday through late Sunday, with the most likely time for precipitation Sunday morning, forecasters said. A few showers could linger for Sunday night into early Monday from the coast to the mountains.

It was expected to be partly cloudy at the coast Friday with high temperatures from 67 to 71. The valleys were predicted to be mostly sunny with highs from 72 to 77. The mountains were likely to be mostly sunny with highs from 71 to 81. The deserts should be sunny with highs from 95 to 98, the NWS said.

Drying and warming for the next week was predicted with high temperatures next Friday near average at lower elevations to 5 to 10 degrees below average for the mountains and valleys. The marine layer was expected to deepen into the weekend, then decrease in depth the latter half of next week.