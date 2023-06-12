Record rain totals reported in Alpine

Record rain totals were reported in Alpine in San Diego County Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

There was 0.13 inches of rain reported in Alpine on Sunday, breaking the record for the day of 0.03 inches recorded in 1963.

The highest rain total recorded over the past two days in San Diego County was 0.70 inches in Lower Oat Flats. There was 0.47 inches reported in Palomar and 0.40 inches in La Jolla.

There were a number of record low temperatures reported Sunday in San Diego County:

— It was 65 in Vista, breaking the record for the lowest maximum temperature of 66 set in 2016.

— It was 66 in San Jacinto, breaking the record for lowest maximum temperature of 70 set in 2009.

— It was 63 in Ramona, breaking the record for lowest maximum temperature of 64 set in 1998.

— It was 58 in Alpine, breaking the record for lowest maximum temperature of 60 set in 1969.

— It was 54 in Idyllwild, breaking the record for lowest maximum temperature of 60 set in 2009.

— It was 50 in Lake Cuyamaca, breaking the record of 52 for lowest maximum temperature of 52 set in 1971.

It is expected to be partly sunny with isolated showers before 11 a.m. and a high of 68 in San Diego today.

