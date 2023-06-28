Give Now
Have you been denied reimbursement for COVID tests, vaccines or treatment since May?

By Matt Hoffman / Health Reporter
Published June 28, 2023 at 5:44 PM PDT
A woman receives a COVID-19 vaccine from Cal Fire in Julian, Calif. Feb. 3, 2021.
Matt Hoffman
/
KPBS
A woman receives a COVID-19 vaccine from Cal Fire in Julian, Calif. Feb. 3, 2021.

California’s pandemic emergency ended in February and the federal government’s pandemic emergency ended in May. But California state law requires health plans to continue providing COVID-19 tests, vaccines and treatment with no out-of-pocket costs through Nov. 11. State officials said people with health insurance, including Medi-Cal, continue to be entitled to eight free at-home COVID-19 tests per month.

Have you bought at-home tests since May 11 and been denied reimbursed by your insurance? Have you sought vaccines or COVID-19 treatments and had to pay out of pocket for them? Treatments for the virus include antiviral medications, like Paxlovid and Veklury, that state health officials said are still free for Californians, regardless of insurance status. The treatments are designed to be used shortly after infection to further reduce the risk of hospitalization or death and are recommended for people over 50 or at high-risk for complications.

KPBS wants to hear from you and see if health plans are reimbursing San Diegans for these services.

