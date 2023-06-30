San Diego County offices will close for July 4 holiday

San Diego County government offices — including animal shelters, family resource centers, health clinics and libraries — will be closed Tuesday for the July 4 holiday.

Essential services such as emergency animal control and law enforcement will continue as normal, according to the county.

While county parks and campgrounds are open throughout the year, some facilities will be closed for the holiday: community teen centers; Fallbrook, Lakeside and Spring Valley community centers; the Spring Valley Gymnasium; 4S Ranch Recreation office; and the Valley Center Recreation Center.

People wanting to reserve camping may do so online at https://reservations.sdparks.org/.

However, the Department of Parks and Recreation's reservation phone line will not be available on July 4.

All county offices will be open for normal business hours on Wednesday.