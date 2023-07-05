Cooling trend to continue in San Diego County

The slow cooling trend in San Diego County continues Wednesday through Friday, the National Weather Service said.

Night and morning coastal low clouds and fog were likely to extend inland into the western valleys early Wednesday, forecasters said.

Gusty southwest to west winds were expected for the mountains and deserts each afternoon and evening.

The very low humidity combined with gusty sea breeze winds during the afternoon and evening may result in near critical fire weather conditions during the afternoon and early evening Wednesday through Friday, then elevated fire weather conditions for the weekend.

Along the coast Wednesday, it was expected to be mostly sunny with high temperatures from 70 to 75 degrees, the NWS said. The western valleys were expected to be mostly sunny with highs from 78 to 83 and near the foothills from 85 to 90. It should be sunny in the mountains with highs from 83 to 93. The deserts were expected to be sunny with highs from 107 to 112.

High pressure centered over northern Mexico on Saturday was expected to gradually strengthen into next week and begin to expand westward into southern California early next week, the NWS said. This should bring slow warming for Saturday and Sunday and greater warming for Monday and Tuesday.

The marine layer may become shallower early next week with night and morning coastal low clouds not extending as far into the western valleys

Winds could approach 20 knots over portions of the outer coastal waters Thursday afternoon and evening. Otherwise no hazardous marine weather was expected through Sunday.