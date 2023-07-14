Give Now
Poway gas leak forces road closure, evacuations

Published July 14, 2023 at 1:48 PM PDT
City of Poway City Hall is seen in this photo taken June 7, 2023. Poway, Calif.
Jacob Aere / KPBS
/
KPBS
City of Poway City Hall is seen in this photo taken June 7, 2023. Poway, Calif.

A natural-gas leak forced a closure of part of a major Poway thoroughfare Friday along with evacuations of homes and businesses along more than a half dozen adjacent streets.

The utility-line problem in the area of Holland and Pomerado roads in Poway was reported about 9:45 a.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

While awaiting repairs by San Diego Gas & Electric crews, authorities blocked off a stretch of Pomerado Road and cleared people out of residential and commercial properties on Wilsey Way, Witt Place and Frame, Glen Oak, Halper, Powers, Tarzana, Taunt and Tobiasson roads.

As of shortly before 1 p.m., SDG&E personnel were "working as quickly and safely as they can to make the area safe," the utility advised.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the mishap was under investigation.

