Ocean Beach Pier closed for work on pump station

The city closed the Ocean Beach Pier Monday for maintenance, officials said.

City workers were repairing damage to the pump station which was caused by winter storms earlier this year.

The pier was expected to reopen Tuesday and will remain open as work on the pump station continues through the end of the week.

The pier has been closed for six months because of winter storm damage. The city closed the pier Jan. 6, and decided to wait until after the winter storm season ended before reopening it, officials said.

A consultant was also hired to assess damage. In May, it was determined that while storms caused minor damage to the pier's railings and pump station, the pier itself was structurally safe.

Crews repaired the pier's facilities and railings, and continued working on the pump station.

Restrooms will remain closed until the pump station repairs are finished, according to the city.

The July 1 reopening came one day ahead of the 57th anniversary of the pier's grand opening and in time for Independence Day.

