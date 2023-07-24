First 'Miss California Extraordinaire' crowned in a pageant of inclusion

The first-ever Miss California Extraordinaire has been crowned.

She is Trinity Knight, 15, a sophomore at Orange Glen High School in Escondido.

Knight lives with Williams Syndrome.

The health disorder causes intellectual disability as well as heart disease and life-threatening blood vessel problems.

“Trinity has been through so many things and has had a hard life. She doesn’t get to participate in sports or other activities. So, it’s been absolutely amazing to see her get up there and sing her heart out, walking in her evening gown with all the confidence in the world," said her mother, Mandy Bray.

Contestants with special needs competed Saturday in the premiere pageant designed to celebrate young girls who are often marginalized for their differences.

"Saturday was a dream come true. Each of our 19 contestants left with increased confidence and self-esteem," said Bree Goelze, the pageant founder who has been a speech pathology assistant and a former beauty pageant title winner.

Cervantes Family photo Selene Cervantes, 14, is the first runner-up of the new Miss California Extraordinaire Pageant, Escondido, Calif., July 22, 2023.

Each contestant received complimentary hair and makeup done by volunteer stylists.

They were also awarded scholarships to finance their continuing education or needed medical equipment.

Remilia Joy Massella, 5, was born with low oxygen in the brain. She had an injury at birth which resulted in cerebral palsy. After competing in the pageant, she was awarded a $4,000 scholarship that will pay for a hyperbaric oxygen therapy machine.

"(The HBOT) is proven to greatly benefit people with traumatic brain injuries through pain management, better sleep, increased immune system and even gaining new functions," said her mother, Kirsten Massella.

Bree Goelze / Miss California Extraordinaire Pageant Bree Goelze (pink gown) is the founder of the Miss California Extraordinare Pageant. She poses with the family of Remilia Joy Massella (center) who was awarded a $4,000 scholarship that will pay for a hyperbaric oxygen therapy machine she needs, Escondido, Calif., July 22, 2023.

Pageant organizers are already accepting applications for next year’s event.

"2024 will be here before you know it. We are seeking a total of 50 contestants of all ages. Donations such as sashes and crowns are needed as everyone once again will leave a winner and have an on-stage crowning and sashing moment," said Goelze.