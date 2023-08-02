Lower humidity forecast for San Diego County as heat returns this weekend

Dry westerly flow was forecast Wednesday to bring lower humidity to San Diego County this week, the National Weather Service said.

Hot weather was likely to return over the weekend as high pressure rebuilds over the southwest, forecasters said.

Along the coast Wednesday, it was expected to be mostly sunny with high temperatures from 73 to 78 degrees, the NWS said. The inland valleys highs were expected to be from 81 to 85 degrees. It should be mostly sunny in the mountains with highs from 85 to 95. The deserts were expected to be mostly sunny with highs around 110.

The high humidity Wednesday morning was expected to steadily fall through the day. This drying trend should continue Thursday when the humidity could be even lower.

High temperatures of 115 degrees were predicted in the lower deserts this coming weekend, 100 to 105 in the high deserts, 90 to 100 in the San Diego valleys and in the 70s and 80s in the coastal zones. Mountains highs may be in the 80s and 90s. Heat advisories and warnings may be needed this weekend.

Northwest wind gusts near 20 knots were predicted in the outer coastal waters each afternoon and evening Wednesday and Thursday.

