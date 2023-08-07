Heat warning remains in effect for San Diego County deserts

Scroll to see Cool Zone locations.

An excessive heat warning was in effect until 8 p.m. Monday for the San Diego County deserts, with temperatures expected to rise as high as 111 degrees.

The mountains will also see hot weather, with highs between 92 and 102 degrees Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Highs will hit around 88 to the low 90s in the valleys and foothills.

It will be more pleasant closer to the coast, with highs in the upper 70s and 80s. A slight drop in temperature is expected Tuesday and throughout the week, though highs will still be in the triple digits in the desert, according to the NWS.

Forecasters expect Tuesday desert area west winds may reach 10 to 20 mph — becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon. Night is expected to be mostly clear in the evening becoming partly cloudy, with lows from 76 to 85 degrees.

The hot weather will significantly increase the potential for heat- related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. The NWS recommends these tips and precautions:

— Drink plenty of fluids;

— Stay out of the sun, and in an air-conditioned room when indoors;

— Check on relatives, friends, neighbors and co-workers.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

"Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water," NWS officials said.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Eugene was gaining strength off the coast of Baja California on Sunday and could bring thunderstorms and high surf to San Diego County later this week, forecasters said.

Swells generated by Eugene will affect portions of the western coasts of central Mexico and Baja California Sur during the next day or so. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Weather officials said Eugene was near hurricane strength Sunday. Recent reports showed Eugene moving toward in a west-northwesterly direction near 20 mph, and this motion should continue for the next day or so, followed by a turn to the north and a sharp reduction in forward speed.

"The storm should continue moving farther away from Baja California Sur. Eugene could become a post-tropical cyclone late on Monday," National Hurricane Center officials said.

San Diego County's surf forecast through Monday is expected to bring a moderate-risk rip current, with surf height from 2 to 4 feet. General water temperatures will range from 69 to 72 degrees, forecasters said, with about the same outlook for Tuesday.