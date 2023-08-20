SDUSD cancels Monday's first day of classes due to storm

Citing "an abundance of caution" because of Tropical Storm Hilary, the San Diego Unified School District postponed Monday's scheduled first day of school and rescheduled the opening for Tuesday.

"I remain hopeful that the storm will continue to decrease in its intensity as it moves through our region," Superintendent Lamont Jackson said in a statement Sunday.

"However, given the uncertainty of the weather and our need to thoroughly assess any impacts to our facilities, all schools will be closed to students on Monday, August 21.

"The first day of school brings joy and excitement for students, families and staff. I thank our entire community for their understanding, and for our collective desire to have the best first day of school possible for our students, staff and families," Jackson added.

Said SDUSD Board of Education President Sabrina Bazo: "As eager as we are to welcome students and staff back to school, safety must come first. I would like to thank our entire San Diego Unified community for their understanding as we work through this unprecedented weather event."

SDUSD urged parents to monitor www.sandiegounified.org for updates.

The district also urged families to sign up for Alert San Diego and visit the County of San Diego website to boost preparedness.

