Fire crews rescue group stranded in riverbed

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews and lifeguard swift water teams rescued 12 people from the riverbed near the south side of the Morena bridge, 4300 Pacific Highway, authorities said Sunday.

The people were first reported stranded in or near the water's edge during Tropical Storm Hilary at 8:12 p.m. Sunday, according to an SDFRD online log.

By 8:49 p.m., three people were first rescued, followed by eight more. Nobody was in need of medical attention. At 9 p.m., crews located one more person who lifeguards walked out of the riverbed.

The California Office of Emergency Services swift water rescue team made up of SDFRD firefighters searched the water at 9:30 p.m. and at 9:45 p.m., the search was called off.