Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Local

Fire crews rescue group stranded in riverbed

By City News Service
Published August 21, 2023 at 8:52 AM PDT
San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews and lifeguard swift water teams rescued 12 people from the riverbed near the south side of the Morena bridge, 4300 Pacific Highway. San Diego, Calif. Aug. 20, 2023.
San Diego Fire-Rescue
/
Twitter
San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews and lifeguard swift water teams rescued 12 people from the riverbed near the south side of the Morena bridge, 4300 Pacific Highway. San Diego, Calif. Aug. 20, 2023.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews and lifeguard swift water teams rescued 12 people from the riverbed near the south side of the Morena bridge, 4300 Pacific Highway, authorities said Sunday.

The people were first reported stranded in or near the water's edge during Tropical Storm Hilary at 8:12 p.m. Sunday, according to an SDFRD online log.

By 8:49 p.m., three people were first rescued, followed by eight more. Nobody was in need of medical attention. At 9 p.m., crews located one more person who lifeguards walked out of the riverbed.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

The California Office of Emergency Services swift water rescue team made up of SDFRD firefighters searched the water at 9:30 p.m. and at 9:45 p.m., the search was called off.

Tags

Local Weather
KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
Read →
More News