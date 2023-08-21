Project at Otay Mesa Port Of Entry doubles pedestrian inspection booths

The number of pedestrian inspection booths entering the United States at the Otay Mesa Land Port of Entry has doubled thanks to a project completed Monday by the U.S. General Services Administration.

The project increased the number of pedestrian inspection booths from six to 12 and was part of the larger $134 million port modernization and expansion project.

"The expansion project allowed GSA to address long pedestrian wait times typical for undersized facilities with insufficient processing capacity," said Scott Shin, GSA Region 9 LPOE project executive. "Effectively doubling the Otay Mesa LPOE pedestrian inspection capacity should enhance the travelers' crossing experience and reduce border wait times while providing CBP with technology and infrastructure to support their mission."

By increasing pedestrian inspection capacity, port leaders said the Department of Homeland Security Customs and Border Protection will be able to "operate more inspection booths, facilitate pedestrian processing, and help ease historically long border crossing wait times."

"The completion of this project marks a transformative milestone and symbolizes the collaborative efforts and vision of all involved," said Rosa Hernandez, port director for the Otay Mesa Land Port of Entry. "Our aim is to facilitate lawful trade and travel and improve the daily life of thousands from the region who cross every day."

In April 2022, GSA completed improvements to the port's commercial inspection facilities, constructing a new commercial annex building, improving truck circulation within the port and increasing the number of commercial inspection lanes from nine to 16. The project also included constructing a visitor parking lot and an employee parking structure.

According to the agency, the final phase of the project will repave Roll Drive leading to the pedestrian area and the entire port modernization is scheduled to be completed in early January 2024.

