Boil water advisory lifted in San Diego County

By City News Service
Published August 28, 2023 at 12:33 PM PDT
Water from a faucet at the public restroom at Lake Poway, Dec. 2, 2019.
Matt Hoffman
A boil water advisory has been lifted for multiple areas in south San Diego County after E. coli contamination was found in the drinking water.

The advisory, which was put into effect Thursday for portions of Imperial Beach, Coronado Beach and customers in the San Diego neighborhoods of Nestor, Otay Mesa West and portions of Southwest Chula Vista, was lifted Saturday.

"After extensive water testing, it was determined the water is now safe to drink. California American Water says affected customers no longer have to boil their water or drink bottled water," San Diego County officials said.

"More than 17,000 customer accounts, as many as 106,000 people, were affected by the Cal-Am boil water advisory. The cause of the contamination is still under investigation," officials added.

The county's Department of Environmental Health and Quality (DEHQ) was working with restaurants to provide updated guidance and resources on how to resume operations.

San Diego County Public Health advised anyone experiencing gastrointestinal issues or any other symptoms to contact their health care provider.

Affected restaurants can contact DEHQ at 858-505-6900 or fhdutyeh@sdcounty.ca.gov. Schools and residential customers affected can contact California American Water at 1-888-237-1333.

